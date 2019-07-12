Vigil@nce - Squid: integer overflow via Digest Authentication Single Quote
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Squid, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop,
SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an integer overflow via Digest Authentication Single Quote of Squid, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
