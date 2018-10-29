Vigil@nce - Squid cache: denial of service via SNMP
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Squid.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can send malicious SNMP packets to Squid cache, in order to trigger a denial of service.
