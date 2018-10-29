Vigil@nce - Squid cache: Cross Site Scripting via TLS Errors

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via TLS Errors of Squid cache, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, Squid, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, WindRiver Linux.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Creation date: 29/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Squid cache product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via TLS Errors before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via TLS Errors of Squid cache, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

