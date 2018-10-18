Vigil@nce - Splunk Enterprise: denial of service via HTTP Request

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Splunk Enterprise.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate a fatal error via HTTP Request of Splunk Enterprise, in order to trigger a denial of service.

