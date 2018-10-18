Vigil@nce - Splunk Enterprise: directory traversal via Django App
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Splunk Enterprise.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via Django App of Splunk Enterprise, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter