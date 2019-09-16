Vigil@nce - Sphinx: information disclosure via missing authentication

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data because of lack of authentication in Sphinx, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...