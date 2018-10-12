Vigil@nce - SpamAssassin: denial of service via Unclosed Tags
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, RHEL, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a fatal error via Unclosed Tags of SpamAssassin, in order to trigger a denial of service.
