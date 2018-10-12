Vigil@nce - SpamAssassin: code execution via Meta Rule Syntax
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, RHEL, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY An attacker can use a vulnerability via Meta Rule Syntax of SpamAssassin, in order to run code.
