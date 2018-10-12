Vigil@nce - SpamAssassin: code execution via Meta Rule Syntax

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, RHEL, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY An attacker can use a vulnerability via Meta Rule Syntax of SpamAssassin, in order to run code.

