Vigil@nce - SnapManager for Oracle: information disclosure

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SnapManager.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of SnapManager for Oracle, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...