Vigil@nce - Skype for Business Server 2015: information disclosure via Spoofing
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Skype for Business.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Spoofing of Skype for Business Server 2015, in order to obtain sensitive information.
