Vigil@nce - Siemens SIMATIC S7-400: denial of service via 102/tcp
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SIMATIC.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a fatal error via 102/tcp of Siemens SIMATIC S7-400, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
