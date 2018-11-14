Vigil@nce - Siemens SIMATIC HMI/WinCC: privilege escalation via HTTP Header Injection

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SIMATIC.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via HTTP Header Injection of Siemens SIMATIC HMI/WinCC, in order to escalate his privileges.

