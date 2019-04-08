Vigil@nce - Samba: directory traversal via Symlink

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, IBM i, openSUSE Leap, Samba, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via Symlink of Samba, in order to create a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...