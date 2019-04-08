Vigil@nce - Samba: directory traversal via Symlink
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, IBM i, openSUSE Leap, Samba, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via Symlink of Samba, in order to create a file outside the service root path.
