Vigil@nce - Samba: NULL pointer dereference via AD DC Paged Search
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Samba, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via AD DC Paged Search of Samba, in order to trigger a denial of service.
