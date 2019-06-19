Vigil@nce - Samba: NULL pointer dereference via AD DC Paged Search

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Samba, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via AD DC Paged Search of Samba, in order to trigger a denial of service.

