Vigil@nce - SaltStack Salt: directory traversal

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories of SaltStack Salt, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...