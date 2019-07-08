Vigil@nce - SWIFT Alliance Web Platform: write access via Log Injection

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SWIFT Alliance Web Platform.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Log Injection of SWIFT Alliance Web Platform, in order to inject data in log files.

