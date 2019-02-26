Vigil@nce - SUSE supportutils: five vulnerabilities
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop,
SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data creation/edition, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of SUSE supportutils.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter