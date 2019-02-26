Vigil@nce - SUSE supportutils: five vulnerabilities

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data creation/edition, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of SUSE supportutils.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...