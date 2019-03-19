Vigil@nce - SUSE: privilege escalation via YaST RMT Cheetah CLI Password
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via YaST RMT Cheetah CLI Password of SUSE, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter