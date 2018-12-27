Vigil@nce - SUSE: information disclosure via YaST2 RMT Command Line Password

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via YaST2 RMT Command Line Password of SUSE, in order to obtain sensitive information.

