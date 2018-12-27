Vigil@nce - SUSE: information disclosure via YaST2 RMT Command Line Password
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via YaST2 RMT Command Line Password of SUSE, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
