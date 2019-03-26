Vigil@nce - SUSE blueman: privilege escalation via Polkit Authorization

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Polkit Authorization of SUSE blueman, in order to escalate his privileges.

