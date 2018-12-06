Vigil@nce - SUSE LE: privilege escalation via pam_access.so IP address/subnet
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via pam_access.so IP address/subnet of SUSE LE, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter