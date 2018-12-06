Vigil@nce - SUSE LE: privilege escalation via pam_access.so IP address/subnet

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via pam_access.so IP address/subnet of SUSE LE, in order to escalate his privileges.

