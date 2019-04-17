Vigil@nce - SQLite: code execution via Optional Extensions

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SQLite.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Optional Extensions of SQLite, in order to run code.

