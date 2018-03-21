Vigil@nce - SIMATIC: denial of service via PROFINET DCP

May 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious PROFINET DCP packets to SIMATIC, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: SIMATIC.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 21/03/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The SIMATIC product has a service to manage received PROFINET DCP packets.

However, when malicious PROFINET DCP packets are received, a fatal error occurs.

An attacker can therefore send malicious PROFINET DCP packets to SIMATIC, in order to trigger a denial of service.

