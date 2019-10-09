Vigil@nce - SIMATIC WinAC RTX F 2010: denial of service via Large HTTP Request

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SIMATIC.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Large HTTP Request of SIMATIC WinAC RTX F 2010, in order to trigger a denial of service.

