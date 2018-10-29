Vigil@nce - Ruby: information disclosure via OpenSSL-X509-Name Equality

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, RHEL, Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via OpenSSL::X509::Name Equality of Ruby, in order to obtain sensitive information.

