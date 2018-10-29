Vigil@nce - Ruby: code execution via Unpropagaded Tainted Flags

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, RHEL, Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Unpropagaded Tainted Flags of Ruby, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...