Vigil@nce - RSYSLOG: out-of-bounds memory reading via pmdb2diag.c
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, RSYSLOG.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via pmdb2diag.c of RSYSLOG, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
