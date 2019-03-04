Vigil@nce - RSA Authentication Manager: privilege escalation via Previous Domain Password

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RSA Authentication Manager.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Previous Domain Password of RSA Authentication Manager, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...