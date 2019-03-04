Vigil@nce - RSA Authentication Manager: privilege escalation via Previous Domain Password
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RSA Authentication Manager.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Previous Domain Password of RSA Authentication Manager, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter