Vigil@nce - RSA Authentication Manager: SQL injection
March 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection of RSA Authentication Manager, in order to read or alter data.
Impacted products: RSA Authentication Manager.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 18/01/2018.
Revision date: 24/01/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The RSA Authentication Manager product uses a database.
However, user’s data are directly inserted in a SQL query.
An attacker can therefore use a SQL injection of RSA Authentication Manager, in order to read or alter data.
