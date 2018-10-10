Vigil@nce - ROX II: privilege escalation
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ROX, RuggedSwitch.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of ROX II, in order to escalate his privileges.
