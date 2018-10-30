Vigil@nce - RHEL 7: privilege escalation via setup
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via setup of RHEL 7, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter