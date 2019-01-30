Vigil@nce - RHEL 7: assertion error via Bind Debug Log Level
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force an assertion error via Bind Debug Log Level of RHEL 7, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter