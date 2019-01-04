Vigil@nce - RHEL 7 Kernel: out-of-bounds memory reading via memcpy_fromiovecend
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via memcpy_fromiovecend() of RHEL 7 Kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
