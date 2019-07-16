Vigil@nce - RHEL 7.5: denial of service via 389-ds-base
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via 389-ds-base of RHEL 7.5, in order to trigger a denial of service.
