Vigil@nce - RHEL 7.5: denial of service via 389-ds-base

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via 389-ds-base of RHEL 7.5, in order to trigger a denial of service.

