Vigil@nce - QEMU: use after free via SLiRP Packet Reassembly
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, QEMU, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via SLiRP Packet Reassembly of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
