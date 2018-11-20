Vigil@nce - QEMU: use after free via v9fs_path_copy

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can force the usage of a freed memory area via v9fs_path_copy() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.

