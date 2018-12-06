Vigil@nce - QEMU: privilege escalation via usb_mtp_write_data
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via usb_mtp_write_data() of QEMU, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.
