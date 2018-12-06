Vigil@nce - QEMU: privilege escalation via usb_mtp_write_data

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via usb_mtp_write_data() of QEMU, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.

