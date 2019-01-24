Vigil@nce - QEMU: memory corruption via scsi_handle_inquiry_reply

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a memory corruption via scsi_handle_inquiry_reply() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...