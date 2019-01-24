Vigil@nce - QEMU: memory corruption via scsi_handle_inquiry_reply
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a memory corruption via scsi_handle_inquiry_reply() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.
