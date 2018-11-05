Vigil@nce - QEMU: memory corruption via lsi53c895a-lsi_do_msgin
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, QEMU, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can generate a memory corruption via lsi53c895a::lsi_do_msgin() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.
