Vigil@nce - QEMU: information disclosure via PPC64 sPAPR host-serial/model
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass access restrictions to data via PPC64 sPAPR host-serial/model of QEMU, in order to obtain sensitive information on the host system.
