Vigil@nce - QEMU: information disclosure via PPC64 sPAPR host-serial/model

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass access restrictions to data via PPC64 sPAPR host-serial/model of QEMU, in order to obtain sensitive information on the host system.

