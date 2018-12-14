Vigil@nce - QEMU: file reading via usb_mtp_get_object

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local attacker can read a file via usb_mtp_get_object() of QEMU, in order to obtain sensitive information on the host system.

