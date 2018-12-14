Vigil@nce - QEMU: file reading via usb_mtp_get_object
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via usb_mtp_get_object() of QEMU, in order to obtain sensitive information on the host system.
