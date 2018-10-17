Vigil@nce - QEMU: denial of service via qmp_guest_file_read
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, QEMU, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a fatal error via qmp_guest_file_read() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service.
