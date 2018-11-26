Vigil@nce - QEMU: denial of service via 9pfs Files Renaming
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can generate a fatal error via 9pfs Files Renaming of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter