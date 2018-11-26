Vigil@nce - QEMU: denial of service via 9pfs Files Renaming

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can generate a fatal error via 9pfs Files Renaming of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.

