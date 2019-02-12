Vigil@nce - Python urllib3: information disclosure via TLS Certificate Validation

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via TLS Certificate Validation of Python urllib3, in order to obtain sensitive information.

