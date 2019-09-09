Vigil@nce - Python: information disclosure via Email Address Multiple At Characters

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Python, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Email Address Multiple At Characters of Python, in order to obtain sensitive information.

