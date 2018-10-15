Vigil@nce - Python Requests: information disclosure via HTTP Authorization Header

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via HTTP Authorization Header of Python Requests, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

