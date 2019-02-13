Vigil@nce - Python Numpy: code execution via allow_pickle
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via allow_pickle of Python Numpy, in order to run code.
