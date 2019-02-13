Vigil@nce - Python Numpy: code execution via allow_pickle

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via allow_pickle of Python Numpy, in order to run code.

