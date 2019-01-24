Vigil@nce - Python: NULL pointer dereference via _get_crl_dp

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Python, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via _get_crl_dp() of Python, in order to trigger a denial of service.

