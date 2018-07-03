Vigil@nce - Puppet Discovery: information disclosure via HTTP Basic Auth
September 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via HTTP Basic Auth of Puppet Discovery, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: Puppet.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 03/07/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Puppet Discovery product offers a web service.
However, an attacker can read the password in the Basic Auth if the session does not use HTTPS
An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via HTTP Basic Auth of Puppet Discovery, in order to obtain sensitive information.
