Vigil@nce - Pulse Connect Secure, Pulse Secure Desktop: information disclosure via Session Cookies Reading

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Pulse Connect Secure, Pulse Secure Client.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/04/2019.

Revision date: 12/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Session Cookies Reading of Pulse Connect Secure and Pulse Secure Desktop, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...